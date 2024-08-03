Hot Headlines
Gruene's music and wine fest leads Austin's 5 most-read stories this week
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Oldest dance hall in Texas tunes up for 4-day music and wine festival. The 38th Annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival will send visitors traipsing around the town for four days from October 10-13, for wine, beer, live music, and more.
2. 2 small Austin businesses make H-E-B shortlist in quest for new products. Texas' favorite grocery chain H-E-B is nearing the end of its search for the next crop of Texas-made products to hit the shelves, with 10 newly revealed finalists.
3. Austin farmers market hosts August celebration with music and chef demos. The Texas Farmers' Market (TFM) is hosting a weekend of festivities August 10 and 11 that are fit for the whole family, with live music, food samples, and more.
4. Top Austin cocktail bar's sister space expands service after renovations. The Roosevelt Room's adjoining event space, The Eleanor, is now open every Friday and Saturday with a full menu of 30 original and classic cocktails, beer, wine, and snacks.
5. Here's how much money the one percent are making in Texas. Austinites may be surprised to learn that the pre-tax income required to be considered one of Texas' one-percenters amounts to $762,090 in 2024.