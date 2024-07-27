Hot Headlines
A pickleball franchise's Austin debut leads the week's 5 most-read stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Huge pickleball franchise serves up first 2 Austin-area locations. Joining the Austin pickleball craze in fall 2024 is The Picklr, a network of indoor pickleball courts that plans to open five locations across Austin and Round Rock over the next year-and-a-half.
2. Austin's Dipdipdip Tatsu-Ya revamps upscale menu for more accessible eats. The menu now includes appetizers and nabemono, a different type of hot pot where the meat stays in the broth, allowing for a less attentive eating style.
3. Lively Leander overtakes Pflugerville among most livable small U.S. cities. The Austin suburb of Leander is enjoying some time in the spotlight after ranking the No. 60 most livable small city in the country in 2024.
4. Austin's best new restaurant chills out in new gelato truck. Three months after winning the fan-voted Best New Restaurant competition at CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards, Poeta launched a new gelato truck called Piccola Gelateria on July 24.
5. North Austin neighbor is the No. 6 best U.S. city for renters in 2024. Austinites looking for their next apartment or house to rent should consider living in the suburb of Round Rock, which was just ranked the No. 6 best city in the nation for renters.