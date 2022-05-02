Best Mother's Day brunches and specials in Austin, from lavish to low-key

With the return of so many beloved yearly events, it feels like Austin has been born again. For some, the newfound freedom means being able to see family again; for others, it means finally getting out of the house. Whether this year is about your triumphant return to quality time with Mom, or a reminder that you’ll never be too far away, the important part is that someone takes the initiative for her.

These local favorites offer something for every mom, from the most lavish hotel parties, to take-home gifts, to more low-key opportunities to celebrate with kids or on a budget. Each gives their own take on a Mother’s Day special, so even if it’s a restaurant she knows well, there will be new surprises.

Make your reservations ASAP, and if you’re checking last-minute, don’t panic; flowers, a card, and some homemade special treats go a long way.

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

On this special Sunday, Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille is opening early at 11 am with a limited edition menu option. Perry’s Filet Stuffed Roast includes a filet mignon stuffed with tons of good stuff: spinach, wild mushrooms, garlic, onion and fresh herbs, and three cheeses ($49). If the family would rather celebrate at home, the roast comes to-go ($179 for four, $49 for individuals). The family size can be bundled with a pear salad, mashed potatoes, and an orange cheesecake ($25 total). Preorder or make reservations at perryssteakhouse.com.

Juniper

This East Austin-Northern Italian restaurant just halted its brunch service in April, saving it for special occasions. This Mother’s Day is one of those. In this case, brunch includes shareable prosciutto-centric antipasti, and a choice of three courses including carpaccio, “everything anolini” (stuffed pasta), and eggs benedict with fennel hollandaise ($45 per person). Sweet add-ons and inventive cocktails (like the hibiscus spritz) round out this eclectic Italian and American spread. Reserve on OpenTable.

Bakery Lorraine

Flowers are a classy touch, but flowers with macarons are swoon-worthy. The Flower Box comes in two sizes that always includes raspberry, pistachio, and triple vanilla ($35 for 6), and adds blueberry violet ($60). A large quiche ($40, serves eight) is an excellent choice to bring to family events, with options for meat-eaters (with bacon, gruyere and caramelized onions) or those cutting back (leeks, Swiss chard and gruyere). While you’re browsing, look for special desserts with floral scents or heart-shaped designs. Preorder at bakerylorraine.com.

Commodore Perry Estate

If really impressing Mom is the top priority this holiday, the Commodore Perry Estate will take care of that. A weekend event for overnight guests makes multiple offerings: The Furtuna Pop-Up Spa Suite will give facials and wellness experiences, and a flower cart will help make stunning arrangements on Sunday. A Mother’s Day brunch by the estate’s esteemed husband and wife chefs Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu will be the highlight of the weekend. Reserve at aubergeresorts.com.

Meanwhile Brewing

All moms deserve to go shopping. How many hours did they spend with a kid hanging on the cart? A Mother’s Day market at Meanwhile Brewing brings seven vendors in home decor, beauty, and fashion: Leaf Porn, Lao Goods, Space Place, Fine Line Beauty, Poor Baby Fashion, Native Dream, and Sail Camp. But let’s not pigeon-hole her: Beer is not just for Father’s Day. Once you’re there, check out the more than 20 rotating drinks including beers, wines, ciders, coffee, and cocktails. There are five food trucks onsite, too, promising a very full holiday afternoon.

Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill

Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, a historical restaurant downtown, was named in Yelp’s 100 Top Spots for Mother’s Day nationwide, coming in at No. 82. The over-the-top brunch is famous for its chicken and waffles and Sunday buffets. This Sunday, it’s shining a spotlight on mustard and maple glazed pork loin and prime rib, but still offering lots of other options like challah French toast. Moonshine never takes reservations, so get there early, expect to hang around nearby for at least an hour, and enjoy something from the extensive drink list.

La Madeleine

This French bakery makes charming Mom easy, without buying a plane ticket. Its heart-shaped cheesecakes in raspberry and chocolate ganache are show-stoppers that can follow up any meal out or in — but if you’re eating in, she’d better not lift a finger. To help with that, la Madeleine is offering two take-home options: a Spring Brunch bundle with quiches and lemon tarts ($28.99), and a Family Dinner Package of chicken, potatoes, veggies and a baguette ($42.99). Order for pickup and delivery at lamadeleine.com.