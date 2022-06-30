5 things to know in Austin food right now: New Triangle restaurant debuts brunch

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and new offerings

Recently opened at The Triangle, Provision Dining House is already past getting back on its feet at a new location and is moving on to a brand-new service: brunch. Austin’s favorite meal is at Provision on Sundays and in a limited capacity on Saturdays, featuring items like cured salmon toast with capers, pickled Fresno peppers and parsley mint mojo; bananas Foster French toast with dark rum caramel and toasted marshmallow; and classic brunch cocktails. Food photos back up the lavish menu descriptions; this is one of the embellished brunches in town.

The new Waterloo Amphitheater has been one of Austin’s most sought-after concert spaces recently, with very little free space after over-packing general admission. The newly announced PNC Lounge sets aside a more private space with air conditioning, a private bar, bathrooms, and expanded food and beverage options. It’s accessible to premium seat and box ticket holders, and even GA with the addition of a “Level Up” package. It may not be the next restaurant Austinites are dying to try, but it does change what dinner and a show looks like.

Other news and notes

Peach season is upon us, and Gelato Paradiso is taking advantage of that with two new flavors: peaches and cream gelato and peach bellini sorbet. It’s also adding made-to-order shakes as a regular menu item — an unusual offering for a gelato shop. The peach flavors were made in collaboration with local events promoters Austinites 101, and will be ready to try for a launch party at the South Congress shop June 30 from 6 to 8 pm.

Sweetgreen, one of the most reliable fresh food chains, launched an app-based rewards program that peppers July with incentives to stop by. From now until July 3, any bowl or plate gets 50 percent off another. More perks throughout the month include buy-one-get-one deals on delivery fees, and free beverages with side items. The next challenge is cumulative, ending July 10: spend $20, get $4 credit for your next order.

No Austin lodging rivals the Austin Motel as a cute, instantly recognizable, and inviting locale, whether you stay the night or not. The motel is kicking off its Float Films summer series, showing Wet Hot American Summer and serving rum drinks, on July 1. Meanwhile, the Carpenter Hotel (managed by the same hospitality group) is hosting another series, pairing barbecue — fancy hot dogs, chicken wings, fruit, and veggies — with live music by Aaron Stephens on July 3.