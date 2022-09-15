7 things to know in Austin food right now: San Francisco ramen shop noodles into town

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

One of the most popular of many San Francisco ramen restaurants, Marufuku Ramen, just announced it is coming to Austin on October 5, making this the second Texas location after Frisco. This franchise specializes in Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen, made with bone broth and thinner-than-usual noodles. Serving sizes also appear slightly smaller than the gut-busting bowls currently found around Austin. The menu extends to other grilled and fried items such as karaage (fried chicken) and chashu (pork belly) buns. More information about the Mueller restaurant (1900 Aldrich Street Suite 180) as it becomes available at marufukuramen.com.

Other news and notes

Readers may have heard by now that food magazine Bon Appétit selected a cool 50 restaurants to represent the best new restaurants in the United States, but one Austin hot shot made it all the way to the Top 10. Canje, the Carribean restaurant by star Austin pastry chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, was recognized for its complexity in incorporating “layers” of ethnic influence. “Even before the coconut-milk-soaked tres leches cake hits the table, you’ll understand exactly what makes Canje one of the best new restaurants in the country,” writes Hilary Cadigan.

Mini East Austin eatery compound Bento Picnic is wringing every drop from this season with its "Late Summer Harvest Party," a collaboration with Farmshare Austin, Vermillion Farms, Lightsey Farms, and Greener Pastures Chicken. Saba San’s, the wine shop inside Bento Picnic, is handling wines with help from Summer Revival Wine Co. The guided pairing menu is just a suggestion, and guests can visit stations at their own pace while getting to know farmers and winemakers. Tickets ($18-76) available at sabasans.com.

Farmhouse Delivery, a grocery service that focuses on Texas products, is now delivering beer and wine along with its produce, meat, baked goods, prepared meals, and more. Deliveries of brands like Austin Beerworks, Wine for the People, Meanwhile Brewing, and Southold Farm & Cellar will be available starting September 16. On September 29, to celebrate and get Austinites familiar with the catalog, Farmhouse Delivery is visiting the Austin Beerworks taproom with samples. RSVP on Eventbrite for a free beer when you get there.

A collaboration between Japanese-inspired cocktail bar Watertrade and heavily-topping laden ice cream shop Bésame creates a special shaved ice treat called kakigōri. The Watertrade Wild Weekend (WWW) combines almost too many flavors to keep track of: yuzu-lemon and ginger ice cream, fuji apple, and mint-shiso kakigōri build a base. They’re topped with a sake byproduct paste, white boba pearls, Japanese molasses syrup, and roasted soy bean powder. Matcha Pocky Sticks and mint leaves tie it all together. Anyone ready to tackle this behemoth can do so at the Bésame trailer at Meanwhile Brewing, September 17 and 18 from 12 pm to 9 pm.

Mexican Independence Day is coming up on September 16, coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Fonda San Miguel is celebrating both. Chefs Blanca Zesati and Carlos Monroy are breaking out a traditional, seasonal dish that is hard (but not impossible) to find around Austin. These chiles en nogada are usually stuffed with meat, candied fruits, and nuts, smothered with a walnut cream sauce, and topped with pomegranate seeds. Reserve one for September 17 by calling (512) 459-3401.

For September’s Xolovino Wine Club, Nixta Taqueria is hosting Jorge Gaviria of Masienda, a gourmet store selling everything in the tortilla-making process from whole kernels to comales, to baskets to carry them in. Gaviria is celebrating the launch of his cookbook, MASA: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple. Of course, the night’s four-course menu centers on masa paired with wine selections. BookPeople will join to sell copies of the book. Tickets ($100) for the 8:30 slot are still available on Tock; act fast to reserve a few remaining spots.