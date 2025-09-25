eat your greens
Austin eats green as the 3rd best U.S. city for vegans, study finds
Austin is one step closer to overtaking Portland, Oregon, as the best city in America for vegans and vegetarians, according to a new WalletHub study. The Texas Capital city ranked as the third best city nationwide for 2025.
The report annually compares 100 U.S. cities based on grocery affordability, vegetarian restaurant diversity, accessibility, and quality, plus other vegetarian or vegan lifestyle considerations.
Austin has the 7th largest number of affordable restaurants with at least 4.5 stars on Yelp that offer plant-based options, according to the report.
Austin has steadily grown its crop of vegan and vegetarian restaurants over the years, so it may come as no surprise that the city has continued moving up on WalletHub's list.
In the past year, longstanding vegetarian restaurant Bouldin Creek Cafe and its famous veggie burgers were featured on Guy Fieri's iconic TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives; Mission Burger Co. moved into a new home with its own vegan burgers; Taco Pegaso introduced a whole menu of plant-based tacos and burritos; and Gati Ice Cream debuted an optionally vegetarian and vegan breakfast and lunch service.
The Veggie Royale is one of the most popular dishes at Bouldin Creek Cafe. Bouldin Creek Cafe/Facebook
Locals and visitors who haven't had a chance to try Gati's iconic vegan ice creams will have a new opportunity to try them at Austin City Limits Music Festival this year.
WalletHub also noted that Austin attracts big crowds for the annual Texas VegFest. Visitors are similarly likely to flock to the plant-based Seed Food & Wine Festival when it makes its Austin debut in late October.
Embracing plant-based options isn't exclusive to vegans or vegetarians; it also appeals to eco-conscious locals who want to reduce food waste within their own homes. WalletHub discovered certain vegetarian foods are also much more affordable in Austin than many other U.S. cities.
"For example, Austin is the third-cheapest city for fresh orange juice, the seventh-cheapest for frozen corn, and the seventh-cheapest for sweet peas," the report said. "Plus, it’s one of the cheapest cities for eggs — which many vegetarians use as a source of protein rather than meat."
Austin was the highest-ranked Texas city in the report, but seven more Texas cities earned spots among the top 50: Houston (No. 23), San Antonio (No. 24), Irving (No. 25), Lubbock (No. 28), El Paso (No. 31), Dallas (No. 40), and Corpus Christi (No. 41).
The top 10 best U.S. cities for vegans and vegetarians in 2025 are:
- No. 1 – Portland, Oregon
- No. 2 – Los Angeles, California
- No. 3 – Austin, Texas
- No. 4 – San Francisco, California
- No. 5 – Oakland, California
- No. 6 – Phoenix, Arizona
- No. 7 – Miami, Florida
- No. 8 – Seattle, Washington
- No. 9 – Orlando, Florida
- No. 10 – Madison, Wisconsin