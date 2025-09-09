where to drink in austin
Try a 'Beergarita' + 7 more tips on where to drink in Austin
It's almost fall, y'all, and Austin is buzzing with news about its many fun cocktail bars, breweries, and distilleries, which can make it hard keep up with the lively bar scene. No pumpkin spiced lattes here, but there are plenty of local establishments serving up autumn-themed caffeinated drinks.
Here are eight openings, events, and new releases to help Austinites find their next favorite hangout spot or hidden gem cocktail in September.
Openings
There’s a new Prohibition-inspired bar in town: The team behind Austin’s venerated Elephant Room and Parker Jazz Club will open Nica on 4th, an "elevated cocktail lounge with a Prohibition-era jazz bar atmosphere," on Thursday, September 18, next to Parker Jazz Club. Operating hours haven’t been nailed down yet, but the bar will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Victory Lap recently expanded its footprint with a second location that debuted on Rainey Street on August 30. The classic sports bar is known as an Longhorn “away-game hub” that draws in more than a thousand burnt orange fans every weekend for its early tailgate opportunities and game day celebrations.
Events
South Austin brewery Meanwhile Brewing Co. is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration on Sunday, September 14, featuring a local vendor market, food and drink specials, and live music all day long. For every Darlin’ Lager sold during the day, the brewery will donate $1 to Latino nonprofit MAS Cultura.
Traveling whisky tasting tour The WhiskyX is swinging by Distribution Hall on Thursday, September 18, with food, music, and more than 60 premium spirits to compare. Attendees can sample a variety of bourbon, whiskey, and other niche specialties, check out the CAO cigar lounge, or perhaps get a complimentary onsite haircut or beard trim. Tickets ($75 for general admission and $125 for VIP) are available now via Tixr. VIP entry begins at 6 pm, and GA entry begins at 7 pm.
Local bourbon-maker Still Austin Whiskey Co. is celebrating eight wonderful years in the Texas capital city with a week-long bash starting Tuesday, September 23, and running through Saturday, September 27. While there aren't any official details yet, Still Austin's event calendar reveals that 80s tribute band Hair Metal Giants will perform on Wednesday, a free late-night comedy show is scheduled for Thursday, and Fleetwood Mac tribute band Crystal Visions will perform Friday. The festivities will wrap up with an anniversary party Saturday.
The Ruby Hotel and Bar in Round Rock (400 Fannin Ave.) is bringing local art and mixology together for a special exhibition debuting on Wednesday, September 24. Austin-based painter Linda Chido's solo exhibition, The Lemon Project, features 10 still-life paintings created with handmade rag paper and oil paint depicting the yellow citrus as "a symbol of curiosity, alchemy, and beauty in the everyday." Every painting will have its own cocktail pairing, and the exhibition will run until October 29.
New releases
Vacancy Brewing and Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden have released their newest collaboration, called "The World’s Best Beergarita." The new beverage is a low-ABV frozen margarita that combines the Vacancy Classic American Lager, a house-made “super agave” syrup, and fresh lime juice. Try it with an (optional) swirl of chamoy and a salt or Tajín rim for an extra punch. The World's Best Beergarita can be found at Cosmic Pickle, Cosmic Saltillo, and the Vacancy Brewing taproom.
Folks who missed out on Meanwhile Brewing’s Lagers and Literature event can still try its new beer release in collaboration with the Austin Public Library. The new brew, a 4.8 percent ABV coffee cream ale called Bookworm, is available on draft or in cans in the taproom.