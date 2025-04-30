Summer is nearly upon us, and now is the time to plan those getaways before the heat gets too overwhelming. We've got some brilliant ideas for May, from a Hill Country winery and brewery tour to a pirate-themed festival on the Gulf Coast. If hitting the road seems a bit much, there are ways to kick back in Austin including checking into two posh hotels.
Here is our big monthly roundup of top travel tips around the state:
Throughout Texas
Great Wolf Lodge – which has two parks in Dallas and Houston – is taking "It's Gonna be May" to the next level by partnering with NSYNC members Lance Bass and Joey Fatone for the resort's Summer Camp-In celebration from May 24 through August 25. Special programming will include campfire sing-alongs, family trivia, and more. For one day only on May 1, guests can save up to 51 percent on their upcoming stays using promo code "BEMAY". Pricing varies by date at each location.
There are two types of people: Those that want to relax at Great Wolf Lodge, and those that want to float on the lazy river for hours.Photo by Mark Ashman
The Hill Country
Charleston Taylor Estate Winery and Black Chapel Brewing Co. will celebrate their grand openings on May 3 in Johnson City, about 55 miles from Austin. Both venues are located on the same estate at 6212 W. U.S. Highway 290. The winery will host haunted tours, tasting events, and workshops, while the brewery will have an indoor taproom with games and big screens, outdoor seating, and offer access to the rest of the 30-acre property.
Waco
Austinites who want to catch a wave this summer will get their chance starting May 10, when Waco Surf's water park opens for its 2025 season. This popular water park boasts a surf lagoon spanning two and a half acres, new mini slides for young swimmers, and new dining options at its three on-site eateries. Water Park day passes start at $39 for adults and are $14 for children, or $99 for a family with two children from 6-16 years old. Surf session pricing varies by date and skill level.
Houston
Houston's chic Hotel Saint Augustine has been raking in award after award over the last month. It was the only Texas hotel to earn acclaim on Esquire's list of the Best New Hotels in the World 2025, and most recently landed on Travel + Leisure's list of the 100 Best New Hotels of the Year. Both national publications noted the hotel's historical details and its sophisticated-yet-approachable feel. Room rates begin at $429 per night.
Gulf Coast
Pirates and buccaneers in Corpus Christi are getting ready to celebrate the Buc Days Festival from May 1-11. The extravaganza will be full of family-friendly activities like the Stripes Carnival, parades, vendor market, a robotics rodeo, and a barbecue competition. Rodeo Corpus Christi will also take place from May 6-10. Single-day gate entry admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children, and tickets for the rodeo and concert series can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Austin
The downtown-based W Austin hotel has finally completed its $40 million renovation, and has unveiled its upgraded premium penthouse suites – the largest in the city. The Penthouse I spans nearly 1,800 square feet and includes two bedrooms with king-sized beds, plus two marble-accented bathrooms with a large tub, where guests can enjoy a bubble bath while soaking up the views of Lady Bird Lake. Curious and cash-flush visitors can now book stays starting at $1,800 per night.
W Austin features a 1,798-square-foot penthouse suite, the largest in the city.
Photo courtesy of W Austin
The Loren Hotel is offering travelers a sweet deal on its most luxurious accommodations with its new "Spring Suite Room" package for two-night stays. Guests who use the code "SPRINGSUITE" will receive a bottle of chilled sparkling rosé and Matok Bakery treats in their room upon arrival, as well as a chef-prepared picnic. Guests will also have access to premium e-bikes to explore downtown, and a 2025 Lexus convertible to take on a drive through the Hill Country. Nightly rates for the package begin at $453 in May.
San Antonio
The historic Hotel Emma was just named one of the top 10 best hotels in the U.S. in Tripadvisor's annual Travelers' Choice Awards. Tripadvisor praised the hotel's "unique blend of history and luxury," and gave nods to its numerous nearby dining and shopping options at Pearl. Room rates start at $447 per night.
Dallas-Fort Worth
The award-winningBowie House hotel in Fort Worth is amping up for pool season with weekday access pool passes and a "Day Escape" package that includes access to the pool terrace, Whinny's poolside restaurant, and a spa treatment at Ash Spa. Pool passes are $75 per person, and prices for the Day Escape package vary. Both experiences are open to the public Monday through Thursday with complimentary valet. Reservations can be made by calling Ash Spa.
Two DFW hotels were recently lauded among Travel + Leisure's list of the "Top 500 Hotels in the World." The Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Hotel Drover in Fort Worth were selected for the 2025 list based on their recognition in the 2024 World's Best Awards, chosen by T+L readers in a worldwide survey. Rates at the Omni PGA begin at $454 per night in May, and $391 per night at the Hotel Drover.