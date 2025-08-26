People in the Park
In the Park series expands events for all ages in Austin's green spaces
Outdoorsy Austinites have some new options for enjoying the city's parks as fall starts to move in. Austin Parks Foundation (APF) presents its free In the Park series, which will expand this year with new free programming for all ages. The first new event starts September 20.
A new series for seniors called Spark in the Park leads the new additions. It's a six-week morning program at Dove Springs District Park that brings together activities for gentle fitness and "brain-boosting." It was created in partnership with Aging is Cool and Age-Friendly Austin, and will be held on Thursdays from September 4 to October 9.
The In the Park series is actually an umbrella for several more specific series, which are identified by their similar names. Other returning series-within-the-series include Fitness in the Park at Davis/White Northeast Neighborhood Park, for both learning and practicing fitness with Better Foundation Fitness; and Movies in the Park, which has already been running through the summer and concludes with Honey, I Shrunk the Kids on November 15 at Onion Creek Metro Park, in partnership with Rocket Cinema.
Other community organizations have pitched on physical, artistic, and social programming in different parks depending on the schedule:
- Hoops in the Park: Make a Difference Sports and Blue Cross Blue Shield present basketball workshops for students in grades 2-8.
- Art in the Park: Painting Pandas leads outdoor crafting sessions for young children.
- Playdates in the Park: Austin Subaru and Coral Care present crafts, storytimes, and bonding activities for families with young children.
For those who would rather choose a day and figure out where to go from there, APF maintains a daily events calendar at austinparks.org. Some of the above series offer bilingual programming.