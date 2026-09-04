New Neighbors
South Lamar development adds 3 businesses including sauna + hat bar
A combination residential property and hotel is changing life on South Lamar Boulevard as new businesses move in. The Code, which opened in February of 2026, is adding three new businesses to its turf: a wellness space, a fitness studio, and a fashion boutique. They will all open sometime in late fall or early winter.
The two body-focused offerings are Pure Sweat + Float Studio and ISI Elite Training. On the fashion side, Manhattan Cowgirl combines influences from some of the world's most stylish cities.
First up will be Manhattan Cowgirl, opening this fall. Although the name obviously refers to both New York and Texas, entrepreneur Kyleigh Nethery, who is from Texas, also drew inspiration from her fashion and artisanal studies in Paris, France, and Florence, Italy, a press release says. The business was originally based in Manhattan, but Nethery is moving it "home."
The main draw will be a DIY cowboy hat experience, which invites guests to collaborate with in-house artisans on custom creations, starting with raw hat bodies and moving through shaping, steaming, and accessorizing. There will also be a more traditional retail boutique, which the release promises will embody "honky-tonk spirit meets Studio 54 glamour."
Pure Sweat + Float Studio is a small U.S. franchise with 10 existing locations and four in the works, including Austin, which will be its first in Texas.
The new location will offer wellness and recovery services, with a sauna and tubs for cold plunges and float therapy. These can be done in sequence for contrast therapy. Individuals are welcome to stop by, but the business also caters to couples and parties of up to 10. The space will also have retail offerings and host events. Pure Sweat is expected to open this winter, and founding members can join for a special rate before the opening.
The much higher-energy ISI Elite Training deals in what it calls athletic-based training (ABT). According to the chain's website, that includes custom 50-minute workouts that target a different muscle group each time. The approach goes beyond the immediate workout with accountability check-ins and broader lifestyle consulting. Of ISI's more than 50 locations, this will be the first in Austin, opening this winter.
“From the beginning, The Code was envisioned as more than a place to stay or live — it was designed to be part of the neighborhood,” said Bill Knauss, CEO of Pearlstone Partners, the real estate developer behind The Code. “Bringing businesses into the property creates a more dynamic experience for our guests and residents while contributing to the vibrant energy of South Lamar.”
In August, The Code debuted a new space for Cuvée Coffee that transitions from coffee in the daytime to cocktails at night. The new bar effectively ties together the private residences, the hotel, and the surrounding neighborhood for a space to hang out in or work remotely from.
The Code is located at 2323 South Lamar Blvd.