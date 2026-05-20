H-E-B NEWS
Remodeled Bastrop H-E-B opens with new BBQ joint, grilling department
H-E-B is continuing its Central Texas remodeling spree, this time unveiling a new and improved H-E-B plus! in Bastrop. The store at 104 Hasler Blvd. will host a grand opening celebration Friday, May 22, starting at 10 am. A customer appreciation event follows, starting at 11 am.
The Bastrop store first opened in 1987 and has been under renovations since July 2024. The renovation included a 16,536-square-foot expansion, leaving the store at an imposing 138,274 square feet. That added space allowed for completely new departments as well as expanded departments and other enhancements.
Starting with what's new, Bastrop shoppers can now grab a snack or a full meal at their own True Texas BBQ restaurant, which serves up a menu with more than 200 options and includes indoor seating. There is also a new Blooms by H‑E‑B floral boutique, where shoppers can purchase fresh-cut flowers, plants, and arrangements, and a new grilling department.
More sections have been expanded. Those include curbside, with more parking and some covered options; the Meal Simple Department, for a wider selection and a space to highlight Low Carb, Higher Harvest, and seasonal items; the Sushiya counter, which now serves hot meals like rice bowls and teriyaki; and even more selections in beer and wine and Healthy Living.
Fresh and grocery departments got expansions across the board, which means more choices in produce, deli, meat, seafood, frozen, dairy, pet, baby, beauty, and seasonal items. Finally, the pharmacy now has expanded professional services, including immunizations, health screenings, medication therapy management, and home delivery for prescriptions.
Some sections were "refreshed" or otherwise remodeled, including Mia's Mirror (an apparel boutique), the home department for furniture and decor, and the Texas Backyard department for gardening.
The opening of the Bastrop store triggers a donation to three local nonprofits: the Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry, Family Crisis Center, and Bastrop County Animal Shelter will each receive $10,000.