Flood Response
Hill Country foundation launches new flood relief fund for 2026
Austinites looking to support Hill Country neighbors affected by floods over the past two days can turn to the same organization they did for the July 2025 floods: The Community Foundation of the Hill Country has launched a new Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund that is accepting donations now.
The foundation emphasizes that the two funds are distinct (last year's was called the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund), so donors should note that their contributions will specifically go toward Hill Country residents affected by the current floods. The money raised will offer emergency assistance and long-term recovery support.
Texas governor Greg Abbott confirmed that at least one person has died as a result of the flooding. Harsh weather is not over yet. The National Weather Service (NWS) has a flood watch currently active through portions of South and Central Texas (around Austin and San Antonio) until noon on Friday, July 17. Early on Thursday, July 16, the NWS also forecast a flood crest along the Guadalupe River that was higher than any since 1900.
Yesterday, July 15, the governor declared a disaster in 59 counties including Travis to help emergency services respond quickly.
Although many regional businesses, churches, and other groups organized donations for the 2025 floods, the Community Foundation was the main entity holding and distributing funds. The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund totaled more than $60 million by the end of that July.
"Our hearts break that the Texas Hill Country is once again facing catastrophic flooding. Just one year after the devastating July 2025 floods, many of our neighbors are again in harm's way," said Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country CEO Austin Dickson. "People from across Texas and around the world came together to help Kerr County begin the long road to recovery. As first responders and local and state officials continue their response efforts, the Community Foundation's role is to help ensure communities have the philanthropic resources they need to recover in the weeks, months and years ahead."