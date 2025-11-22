Hot Headlines
3 Austin restaurants named best of the century and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Austin news of the week, starting with a list of the best restaurants of the century. Plus, where to order Thanksgiving meals to-go. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. Robb Report names 3 Austin restaurants among the 21st century's 100 best. Austin's restaurants have made a Texas-sized impact on the national scene, and the Robb Report has named three to its list of the 100 Greatest American Restaurants of the 21st Century.
2. Casual Asian restaurant in downtown Austin closes after 21 years. Longtime Asian-inspired restaurant Koriente has closed its doors.
3. Austin plummets on prestigious 2026 list of 'World's Best Cities.' After dropping out of the top 50 best cities in the world in 2025, Austin has continued to tumble and now ranks as the 87th best global city for 2026.
4. Hill Country winery is region's first on World’s 50 Best Vineyards list. William Chris Vineyards is moving up on a prestigious list, and this year it's cracked the coveted top 50 for the first time.
William Chris Vineyards was praised for its sustainable farming and determination to respect the land. Photo courtesy of William Chris Vineyards
5. 10 Austin restaurants serve up stress-free Thanksgiving feasts to-go. Some of the city’s best chefs are taking over the kitchen this Thanksgiving with gourmet to-go feasts that celebrate both comfort and creativity.