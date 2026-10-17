Hot Headlines
New dining & retail hub underway for Austin suburb and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a new mixed-use development for a booming suburb and the closing date for a longtime grocery location. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. Austin suburb's new retail & dining hub will be full of Asian concepts. A mixed-use development being built in Leander has a new commercial component largely focused on Asian and local businesses. Called the Market District, it will add 30,000 square feet of retail space to Northline, which will include retail and dining concepts.
2. Cuantos Tacos marinating first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Austin. After seven years of serving Mexico City-style tacos out of a food truck, one of Austin’s popular taco spots is preparing for its next chapter.
3. UT Austin ranks among Texas' 10 best universities for 2027. With early application season in full swing, two local universities are racking up new accolades on a list of the 10 best Texas colleges for 2027.
4. Austin grocery co-op Wheatsville announces closing date on Guadalupe. Wheatsville Co-op has been winding down its 45-year-old Guadalupe Street store since it decided in 2024 not to resign the lease, and the company appears to be ready to duck out a bit early, telling shoppers its last day will be in October.
Goodbye to Wheatsville on Guadalupe. Photo by Nicole Raney
5. Shakey Graves and Adrian Quesada help debut distillery music venue. The Still Austin Quarter will host a grand opening with top Austin artists Shakey Graves and Adrian Quesada on November 5.