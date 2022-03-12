Justin Bieber’s manager sells Austin mansion for $18.5 million, plus more top stories

Home » Entertainment
Justin Bieber's manager sold the home in a massive bitcoin transaction. Moreland Properties

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Justin Bieber’s manager sells Lake Austin estate to the tune of $18.5 million. The home was sold to a blockchain mogul and cryptocurrency enthusiast.

2. 5 Austin suburbs that unlock affordable homes for first-time buyers. Buyers can still get a pretty good bang for their buck in these neighboring suburbs.

3. Austin airport flies away with nonstops to popular events this spring. Fly nonstop to the Kentucky Derby or the Masters this year.

4. Upscale Texas steakhouse grills up prime location in downtown Austin. The San Antonio-based steakhouse has been regarded as one of America’s most romantic restaurants.

5. Indoor skiing may slalom into Austin with massive snow sports resort. Alpine-X hopes to debut two Texas resorts by early 2026.

