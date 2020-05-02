Austin’s population growth poised to dramatically drop, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. We are continuing to cover Austin amid the COVID-19 crisis and share stories of how this is changing lives across the region. Here are the stories that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin’s population growth will dramatically drop due to COVID-19, says economist. We all know things have changed, are changing, will change — and that includes Austin's demographics. A local economist says the economic blow dealt by the novel coronavirus will also dramatically change the region's population growth.

2. Owner of ACL Music Fest drums up $500 million investment from surprising source. The Saudi Arabian government nabbed the third largest share of Live Nation, the owner of Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza, among other entities.

3. Lyft permanently shuts down Austin scooter operations amid massive company layoffs. An unexpected victim of the global pandemic appears to be Lyft. On the same day the transportation company announced massive layoffs — 1,000 people, which amounts to 17 percent of its workforce — it also revealed it was taking its scooters off Austin streets for good.

4. Why CultureMap Austin will not be publishing a list of restaurants opening May 1. Our explanation on why CultureMap Austin will not be publishing an open restaurants list right now.

5. New report shows where Austinites want to move, and who wants to come here. This tool maps who is searching for apartments in Austin — and the cities Austinites dream about calling home.