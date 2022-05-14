Home » Entertainment
The most expensive home for sale in Texas right now, plus more popular stories

Lake Travis home
This is the most expensive home for sale in the state. Courtesy of Austin Luxury Group

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. $45 million Lake Travis mansion makes a splash as most expensive home for sale in Texas. Currently listed at $45 million, the home was priced at just $15 million in 2013.

2. 2 hot Austin suburbs rank among America's most livable small cities. The study looked at affordability, job opportunities, income equality, and more.

3. 9 Austin companies land on Inc.'s list of the best places to work. They represent almost half of the Texas companies to make the list. 

4. Austin airport expansion set to take off with new gates in 2024. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport keeps growing along with the region’s population.

5. ACL Fest finally drops anticipated 2022 music lineup and 3-day tickets. It's the music news you've been waiting for.

