Austin bike nights cruise back to the COTA track with fun themes this fall

Austin’s world-class racetrack is wheeling out its popular cycling events in September — with a totally tubular twist.

Coming off the back wheels of successful spring and summer events, Bike Nights are cycling back to Circuit of The Americas in East Austin this month with three separate family-friendly theme nights that promise some freewheeling satisfaction.

Upcoming themed Bike Nights include:

Tuesday, September 7: Rolling Stones theme night (perhaps to start you up in anticipation of the band’s upcoming performance at the COTA this fall)

Tuesday, September 14: Sports team theme night (Hook ’em!)

Tuesday, September 21: ’80s theme night (like, for sure)

But what’s a theme night without costumes, music, and a whole lot of fanfare? That’s why COTA is encouraging cyclists to dress up for each theme night to get into the celebratory spirit while pedaling around the 3.4-mile racetrack to a curated playlist.

“The weekly event invites cyclists to bike COTA’s famed stars-and-stripes Formula 1 racetrack in a stress-free environment without the worry of city traffic while offering fantastic sunset views of the iconic COTA Observation Tower,” says a COTA release about the theme nights, which are sponsored by Ascension Seton.

Cyclists who don’t want to soft pedal can get competitive by joining the free Ascension Texas Sports Performance Cycling Club on Strava, which records bikers’ laps while they cycle the track. Club members can win prizes for best lap times, improvement in fitness across the season, most miles completed at the COTA, and — perhaps most importantly — best themed outfit.

Once cyclists finish biking the track, they can recharge with cold drinks and refreshments, camaraderie, and maybe even procure a limited-edition themed Bike Night T-shirt, which will be sold onsite for select theme nights and benefit the Dell Children’s Foundation.

COTA will also continue to offer tailgate games like cornhole and giant Connect 4 at its new post-ride celebration area. And for an extra $10, riders participating in Bike Night events can also take a pit stop and head 251 feet straight up to the Observation Deck to witness what could possibly be the Austin area’s most spectacular sunset view.

Adult tickets are $10 online and $12 onsite. Tickets for kids 11 and younger are $5. Note that the COTA will require a signed waiver for all who participate.

Get more info about the events, track specifics, and COVID-19 safety protocols at www.circuitoftheamericas.com/bike.