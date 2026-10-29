Concert News
Noah Kahan to play first major ticketed show at UT Austin stadium in 30+ years
Folk artist Noah Kahan is following up his sold-out The Great Divide World Tour with a newly announced global stadium tour. It will stop in Austin at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on May 15, 2027.
The Last Of The Bugs World Tour will start April 24 in Athens, Georgia, and end at an already-announced date in London on July 25. In addition to Austin, it will stop in Houston at Reliant Stadium on May 12.
The Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is an unusual choice for this tour, and in fact, it's the first major ticketed show at the University of Texas venue in more than 30 years.
“Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium has a 100-plus year history of hosting major events in Austin, including some pretty spectacular concerts...” said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Lois and Richard Folger Athletics Director, in a press release. “Noah Kahan’s The Last Of The Bugs World Tour is expected to sell out football stadiums across the country, and we are excited to have his stop at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium further cement Austin’s reputation as the Live Music Capital of the World.”
Kahan has been on a steady rise for years, and 2026 has been another banner year. His latest album, The Great Divide, came out on April 23 and spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with a peak position at No. 6. It was his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and is already platinum certified. His documentary, Noah Kahan: Out of Body, premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) this year and is now available on Netflix.
Fans can look forward to hearing Kahan's new single, "Draw You Out," in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The song is already out, with the full soundtrack arriving when the movie hits theaters November 20.
Ticket sales kick off with an artist presale Tuesday, November 10, at noon. Fans must sign up by 11:59 pm on Thursday, November 5, to register. UT will not hold any presales, and Spotify will hold one November 11 at 9 am. The general onsale starts Thursday, November 12, at noon via TexasLonghorns.com/NoahKahan.
The Last Of The Bugs World Tour dates:
April 24th – Athens, GA – Sanford Stadium
April 27th – Birmingham, AL – Protective Stadium
April 29th – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
May 4th – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
May 6th – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 9th – Norman, OK – Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
May 12th – Houston, TX – Reliant Stadium
May 15th – Austin, TX – Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
May 19th – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
May 21st – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
May 26th – Madison, WI – Camp Randall Stadium
May 29th – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
May 30th – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
June 1st – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
June 2nd – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
June 5th – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
June 10th – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
June 12th – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium
June 15th – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
June 18th – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
July 1st – Groningen, NL – Stadspark
July 2nd – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne
July 4th – Milan, IT – I-Days
July 7th – Seville, ES – Plaza de España
July 10th – Paris, FR – Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
July 13th – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park (Already Announced)
July 17th – Dublin, IE – Aviva Stadium (Already Announced | SOLD OUT)
July 18th – Dublin, IE – Aviva Stadium (Already Announced)
July 23rd – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Already Announced | SOLD OUT)
July 24th – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Already Announced | SOLD OUT)
July 25th – London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Already Announced)