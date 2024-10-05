hot headlines
Dazed and Confused cast reunion tops this week's 5 most-read stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Linklater and cast reunite in Austin 30 years after Dazed and Confused. On Sunday, September 28, the re-reunited Dazed and Confused cast was recognized by the Richard Linklater-founded Austin Film Society and Focus Features, including a special 30th anniversary screening and Q&A. f you didn't manage to snag tickets to the event in the literal five minutes before it sold out, don't worry; we were there, and we'll tell you all about it.
2. Five Austin neighbors lauded as best small cities in America. To demonstrate the popularity of suburban and rural communities, a new study by WalletHub has identified five Austin suburbs – including Leander, Cedar Park, and Pflugerville – on their 2024 list of the "Best Small Cities in America."
3. Mac and cheese festival returns to Austin with a big venue upgrade. If it were even possible to improve on a cheese-focused festival, the Austin Mac & (Grilled) Cheese Festival has done so with its eighth annual lineup. The festival returns with some big local names November 17 at Star Hill Ranch. The festival is bringing together at least 17 local culinary teams in a competitive tasting of creative grilled cheese and mac and cheese dishes.
4. Singer-songwriter, actor, Texas native Kris Kristofferson dies at 88. A native of Texas, Kristofferson died at his home on Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, September 28, family spokeswoman Ebie McFarland said in an email. He was 88.
5. Iconic 70s venue is back with store supporting the Austin music scene. Armadillo World Headquarters opened in 1970 and closed in 1980, serving as a great musical equalizer before Austin's diverse archetypes for one glowing decade. After decades in memoriam, it's re-staking its claim to Austin's musical landscape with a new physical (and temporary) location: a "live music and arts experience" at South Congress Hotel.