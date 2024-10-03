Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Spooky celebrations, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and outdoor entertainment await in the days to come. See some of the biggest stars in music perform live at Zilker Park, or get your thrills with a trek through the attractions at House of Torment. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, October 3
The Domain presents Starlight Soirée
Sip, stroll, and mingle through Century Oaks Terrace at The Domain to support the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum. Soirée guests will enjoy a curated tasting menu in an alfresco ambiance from more than a dozen restaurants with locations at the Domain and in the Austin area including North Italia and the Dirdie Birdie. Additional highlights include live music, prize giveaways, and a variety of exclusive experiences throughout the Domain. Get more event details on splashthat.
Friday, October 4
Austin City Limits Music Festival
The biggest names in music and rising stars from Texas and beyond come to Zilker Park for the return of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. This year’s festival headliners include Dua Lipa, Tyler the Creator, Chris Stapleton, Pretty Lights, Reneé Rapp, Kehlani, Foster the People, and more. ACL performances continue next weekend, October 11 - 13. Select day tickets and weekend offerings are still available, and some are from verified resellers.
Texas Pumpkin Fest
Welcome the new season with VFW Post 10427 in full pumpkin-inspired fanfare. Texas Pumpkin Fest highlights include a zombie hayride, a variety of Halloween displays, magic shows, pumpkin smashing, pumpkin pie eating contests, face painting, and more. Opening weekend tickets are available now. The Texas Pumpkin Fest is open through October 31.
Savelive presents Cat & Nat's Reckless Abandonment Tour
Mothers and virally famous online personalities Cat & Nat bring their musings and hot takes to the Stateside at the Paramount. They are best known for their popular #Momtruths videos, which have amassed them a following on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Tickets are available now.
House of Torment
Tap into the spooky spirit when you venture through the new attractions at House of Torment. Guests to this horrifying experience can explore three haunts: Torment '99, The Arrival, and The Abandoned. Additional highlights include a zombie shooting experience and access to the Neon Coffin Secret Bar for guests 21 and over. House of Torment is open through November 9.
Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park
Venture to Smithville for more thrills at the Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park. Guests can explore four attractions: Mansion of Terror: Coven, Sinister Circus, Lost Pines Asylum, and Encounter. Visitors can also journey along the Hell on Wheels Haunted Hayride for added excitement. Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park is open through November 8.
Saturday, October 5
Texas Science & Natural History Museum presents Behind the Museum: Jurassic Park
Enjoy a special outdoor screening of the blockbuster 1993 film, Jurassic Park, at the Texas Science & Natural History Museum. Guests are encouraged to bring camping chairs, movie snacks, and blankets for a comfortable viewing experience. Tickets include admission to both the movie and the museum. Concessions will be available for purchase.