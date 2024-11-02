Hot Headlines
Hill County winery's world ranking leads Austin's top stories this week
Editor's note: Austin had a big week for food and wine, especially when it comes to external recognition. A vineyard took global honors, a Cedar Park eatery put a new twist on noodles, and Austin college students got their thinking caps on. Here's a rundown of the week's most-read stories. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? They're right here.
1. Hill Country winery makes prestigious World's Best Vineyards list for 2024.One of Texas' best vineyards has much more than the Lone Star State under its spell. William Chris Vineyards, located in Hye, has been named the No. 63 best on the planet.
2. New Cedar Park eatery lets you make your own instant noodles in 60 flavors. Austin's first-ever self-serve Korean ramyun joint, K-Ramyun, is now open in Cedar Park. The store works like a cafeteria with boiling stations.
At K-Ramyun you can choose from over 60 noodle flavors and 20 toppings to build your own bowl. Photo from K-Ramyun via Yelp
3. Austin has the second best culinary school in the country for 2025.The Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin was No. 2 of 131 on education review platform Niche's 2025 "Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America" list.
4. Austin pickleball club reopens with Bill's Oyster spin-off food truck. Pickleball players at Other Racquet Social Club were placed on a forced rest this summer as the sports venue dealt with city permitting complications, but it'll be back in action November 1.
5. Austin declared America's best college town for 2025.Austin's top-quality universities, thriving economy, and vibrant culture have earned the city a stellar new reputation as the No. 1 best college town in America for 2025.