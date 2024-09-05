Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
A restaurant anniversary, chats with world-class journalists, and live entertainment are on the agenda for the days ahead. Enjoy panel discussions and special appearances at the Texas Tribune Festival, or celebrate 10 years of Olamaie with curated bites and sips. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, September 5
Texas Tribune Festival
Lone Star journalism takes center stage at the return of the Texas Tribune Festival. The three-day event is curated by the journalists of The Texas Tribune itself and features interviews, talent mashups, panel discussions, and several guest speakers all in one jam-packed weekend. Confirmed speakers for this year’s festival include Nancy Pelosi, Colin Allred, Stacey Abrams, and many more. Go to the festival website for a full schedule of events and tickets.
10th Annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honoring Garth Brooks
Legendary music artist Garth Brooks is honored as the newest inductee to the ACL Hall of Fame at ACL Live. Brooks is the sole inductee for the first time in the history of the institution’s anniversary celebrations, which usually honor multiple artists. Fans can enjoy a live performance by Brooks and his band to commemorate the special occasion.
Friday, September 6
DAWA & Long Center presents Laughter is Medicine with Tommy Davidson
Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson dusts off his stand-up chops for a live show at The Long Center for the Performing Arts. Davidson is best known for his role in the 2009 film Black Dynamite and tenure on the sketch comedy show In Living Color. The show will celebrate the fifth anniversary of DAWA (Diversity Awareness and Wellness in Action). Tickets are available now.
Fairmont Austin presents Room 725 Burlesque Show
Enjoy burlesque entertainment at Fairmont Austin’s chic Room 725 Champagne & Caviar Lounge. Tickets include admission, a complimentary welcome oyster, mignonette and trout roe, Golden Kaluga Caviar service, and a glass of champagne. Flights of champagne, bottle service, and à la carte menus are also available. Space is limited.
Saturday, September 7
Ukrainian Society of Austin presents The Legend of the Fern Flower
Sekrit Theater invites guests to experience the retelling of a magical European folktale about a powerful bloom that grants special fortune to a lucky few during an evening of mysticism. Highlights include live music, fire spinners, palm reading, fortune telling, games, food and beverages, and more. Admission is donation-based. Get more information on Eventbrite.
Moody Center presents Incubus in concert
Rock band Incubus performs live at Moody Center. The group behind hit songs including “Drive” and “Vitamin” will perform music from their iconic 2001 album, Morning View, in its entirety. They’ll be joined by special guest band Coheed and Cambria. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.
Sunday, September 8
Olamaie presents 10 Year Anniversary Celebration
Celebrate a decade of beloved Austin restaurant Olamaie’s impact on the local culinary scene. The evening will feature appearances by former team members, specialty cocktails, live music from the Pickers Circle of Redbud, and small bites provided by sister restaurants. Tickets are available now.