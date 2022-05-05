6 things to know in food right now: Mighty Austin burger chain grills up expansion

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and new offerings

Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries and Shakes announced three new locations in Dripping Springs, Hutto, and Kyle starting in late 2022, and early and mid-2023, respectively. This is a significant expansion to the brand, which currently comprises five locations, all in or close to Austin: Arbor Walk, Brodie Lane, Cedar Park, Round Rock, and Four Points. The new spaces will be larger, at 4,000 feet, with patios, and will offer the same antibiotic and preservative-free beef.

The trendy downtown pool bar and restaurant Wax Myrtle’s, which was recently named Austin's Best New Restaurant at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, has opened cabanas for rental on the rooftop. Each is open for two sessions of four hours every day, from 11 am-3 pm and 3-7 pm. Two events are scheduled this week to celebrate: Tromba & Tacos on May 5 offers taco specials, boozy popsicles, specials on margaritas and ranch water, while Derby Day on May 7 asks guests to come in their “derby best” for a watch party, best dressed contest, mint juleps, and champagne. Reserve and read more at waxmyrtles.com.

Lutie’s Garden Restaurant, the luxurious plant-draped restaurant at the Commodore Perry Estate, is extending its service days to include Tuesday evenings, starting May 17. The new service potentially makes reservations, which have been notoriously hard to come by since its 2021 opening, easier to snag. Book your table in advance at luties.com.

Other news and notes

Westlake Wine Bar, a wine destination and upscale restaurant announced a new kitchen staff led by chef Marc Fontaine, a French chef new to Austin by way of New York City. Fontaine brings with him 35 years of experience, and fortifies the national identity of the French-owned wine bar. On May 18 and 19, the bar is holding a Tour de France of Wines ($45), featuring five french wines, charcuterie, and lectures. Tickets and reservations are available at westlakewinebar.com.

Four Seasons Hotel Austin has launched its Roses and Rosé Summer Pop-up, featuring $50,000 worth of roses on its covered terrace and deck sponsored by Ciclo and Live Oak. Aside from the pleasure of exploring a rose garden, guests and the public can order themed snacks like a Texas cheese board with raspberry and rosé compote, or duck confit, and attend rosé tastings on Saturday afternoons ($25). Hotel guests can enjoy rose-infused spa treatments and a suite package with a bottle of rosé upon arrival and a rose petal bath bomb. The pop-up runs through August 31. More information is available at fourseasons.com.

A new ready-to-drink bottled cocktail from Treaty Oak Distilling mixes whiskey, peach, mint, and cane sugar for a summery Southern blend. A release party on May 7 will let visitors at the 28-acre ranch in Dripping Springs taste the new peach julep along with “Derby-inspired fare” from the onsite eatery Alice’s Restaurant. This cocktail joins one other in the product line, a 750 milliliter old fashioned made with the distillery’s Ghost Hill Bourbon.