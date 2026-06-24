Austin Eat Brisket
Austin emo band fires up 2026 Brisketfest featuring new barbecue VIP
Brisket and emo music may make for a strange pair, but this is Austin, so all things go. Brisketfest returns for 2026 on Saturday, August 8, at the Far Out Lounge. Local band Jimmy Eat Brisket has 1,000 tickets to sell — making this year the "biggest year yet" for the food and music festival, according to a press release. They'll also be joined for the first time by the lauded local barbecue truck KG BBQ.
The local cover band, whose name parodies the band Jimmy Eat World, plays songs from the emo, pop-punk, and alt-rock spheres of the 2000s. They've hosted events and played shows with increasing frequency for the last few years, but they consider 2024 their "first real year as a band."
Although last year's Brisketfest was also considered a return, it was the first year the event had notable publicity and it looks like it's growing fast. In 2025, the event sold nearly 750 tickets, the band shared in a social media post.
Jimmy Eat Brisket are inviting friends from both the music and barbecue worlds to come together for the one-day event.
On the musical side, they'll be joined by Lore, Chancla Fight Club, Wicklow, Hounding., Lucyspin, and Dan Radin — some local to Austin and some from farther afield. Some acts stick to the emo and pop-punk cover theme, while others play dark pop, post-hardcore, and "cello-driven indie folk" for a unique mix of styles.
For barbecue, four businesses in total are joining the fun, including newcomer KG BBQ, one of Austin's most popular barbecue spots thanks to its unique hybrid cuisine that fuses Texan and Egyptian cuisine.
In the past year, KG BBQ has been named a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a designation for excellent and inexpensive food, and featured on the Guy Fieri show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and the new show Food Network's Top 10; plus pitmaster Kareem El-Ghayesh has stayed busy hosting local barbecue tours and cooking at other festivals.
Other barbecue participants include Stack City BBQ & Beer, Good BBQ Company, and Ed’s Smokehouse, all local businesses.
Rounding out the event, there will be local pop-ups and art on display curated by Luxe Art Agency and on-site tattoos by Goose Gore. An official afterparty hosted by Lore will extend the festivities from 10 pm to midnight.
Early bird general admission tickets ($10) are on sale now online. They'll also be available at the door ($15). A limited number of VIP tickets ($48) include access to a private bar.