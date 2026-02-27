News You Can Eat
Colombian restaurant redo and praise for new BBQ rock Austin food news
Austin is in the calm before the South by Southwest storm; pretty soon, diners may have to vie with tourists at their favorite restaurants. But for now, we've got a couple of openings and closings to take note of, plus anniversary parties celebrating the ones that stuck around.
Openings and closings
Plaza Colombian Coffee Bar, a South Austin coffee shop and eatery known for its empanadas, posted on Instagram that it will be undergoing a "format" change. Its last day of service in its current state will be February 22. The business did not give any hints as to what will change, but it did confirm in the comments that it will be closed until the rebrand is ready.
One Reddit user with a reservation at Filipino restaurant Oko says they received a message announcing the restaurant's closure. Although the Oko team has not publicly posted the message or confirmed the closure on social media, it has marked the restaurant's status on Google Maps as "temporarily closed." Oko got major press right away when it was announced in 2024, since it was replacing the longtime bar Ah Sing Den.
The new barbecue joint Two Goose Market at 706 N. Lamar Blvd. has been open since January 8, and its popularity is growing quickly. An Instagram post by pitmaster Justin Abercrombie (previously of Rolling Smoke) reveals that the team had to bring in extra help over the weekend of February 20 to keep up with demand. However, readers who assume the gang were in over their heads seem to be mistaken, as Texas Monthly has already dubbed the barbecue "great" and Google users have bestowed 5.0 stars across 55 reviews.
Local drink-your-breakfast staple Juiceland has officially opened its doors at 2641 E. Pflugerville Parkway, and it's right next door to H-E-B. Shoppers who need a boost before tackling groceries can pick up smoothies, bowls, juice, plant-based meals, snacks, and more.
Other news and notes
Austinites are used to famous people stopping by local restaurants, but some draw extra attention. United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has ignited public commentary by starting his national barbecue tour at Terry Black’s, praising the "real food" and taking pictures in an apron with staff. (Public opinions are mixed, depending on the source. Terry Black's hasn't posted about it yet.) In another part of town, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama also posed for a smaller group shot at Bar Toti, where he took his family for a post-game bite.
A handful of Austin restaurants and bars are celebrating birthdays, which usually makes for a good excuse to offer deals and gather a crowd. They include:
- Mean Eyed Cat: This Johnny Cash-themed bar is celebrating the late singer's birthday with two all-day parties February 27 (in Austin) and 28 (in Driftwood) featuring specialty drinks, limited-edition merch, and live music.
- OMG Sqee: Asian American dessert shop OMG Squee is celebrating its sixth birthday February 28, with free drinks, food specials and pop-ups, lion dance, actual ponies, mahjong, and more.
- Mandola's Italian Kitchen: This small Texas chain is celebrating 20 years on March 3 with deals including 20 percent off all day, gift card giveaways, and the chance to win a pizza party for 20 people.