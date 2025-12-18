Plan and pack
10 Austin restaurants packing up holiday meals and desserts to go
For those with a whole lot of a holiday spirit and without a whole lot of desire to cook, Austin restaurants are here, once again, to save Christmas. Whether you’re skipping the grocery store chaos, outsourcing dessert, or fully committing to a takeout-only celebration, local spots are offering festive multi-course meals, sweets, and show-stopping centerpieces made for celebrating at home; no muss, no fuss.
From (many) cookie boxes and homemade tamales to sushi platters and spiral-sliced hams, these Christmas (and late Hanukkah) takeout options make it easy to spend less time in the kitchen, and more time enjoying the season.
Pre-orders may end before pickup dates (listed below) start; be sure to check ahead if you plan on ordering.
Meals and savory snacks
Local Foods Potato Latkes
Through December 21, 454 W. 2nd St.
Local Foods is celebrating Hanukkah with Chef Zack’s potato latkes, sold by the dozen and served with sour cream and house applesauce. Guests can also add smoked salmon, truffled egg salad, housemade jam, and labneh by the pint or quart. (Latkes are $48 for one dozen, $42 for each additional dozen.) Orders require at least 48 hours’ notice.
Fresa’s Holiday Tamales
December 22-24, Multiple locations
Fresa’s Holiday Tamales are available by the dozen with sides including charro beans, Mexican rice, salsas, queso, and guacamole. Options include chicken tinga, black bean and cheese, and guajillo pork shoulder. Add-ons include a kale pomegranate salad or cookie tray. Orders must be placed by 5 pm the day before pickup.
Fresa's holiday tamales are available by the dozen. Photo courtesy of Fresa's
Central Market Holiday Meals
Through December 24 at either Austin location
As it does every year, Central Market is providing all of the holiday fixings for those who want to spend less time in the kitchen. This year, menu items include starters like brie en croute, charcuterie boards, and entrees like a complete "ham meal" with green beans and sweet potato sides, beef tenderloin meal, and many more, depending on your taste and party size. Dessert includes pies, cookies, and of course, their annual chocolate bûche de Noël, a buttercreamy treat that looks like a yule log.
Lee’s Meat Market Holiday Ham & Feasts
December 24, 1601 W. 38th St. #12
This longtime mom-and-pop favorite is offering a stress-free holiday centerpiece with spiral-sliced hams available for $85. Lee’s also has a range of dinner and feast packages designed to serve groups from 4-20 guests. Additional offerings include creative casseroles, veggie platters, cheese boards, and specialty meats and cuts for building out a complete holiday spread. Orders can be placed by phone at (512) 467-6700, and the full menu is available online.
Terry Black's Barbecue
Through December 24, 1003 Barton Springs Rd.
Holiday pre-orders are running out quickly around town, but Terry Black's Barbecue is used to high demand and is still kickin'. The pre-order menu is pretty standard, with whole brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, and turkey, which all come chilled and will need time to heat up in the oven. Sides and desserts are available à la carte, or shoppers can opt for a family park instead, which feeds up to 12 depending on the size and includes a number of dishes. The restaurant does not list an end date to place pre-orders.
Aburi Oshi Sushi Holiday Sushi Platter
Through December 31, 5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35
Aburi Oshi is offering a 48-piece holiday sushi platter featuring signature bites like salmon, tuna, yellowtail, spicy rolls, and California rolls. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance for a 15 percent discount, with same-day orders available on holidays. Pickup and local delivery options are available, and the restaurant is open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Aburi Oshi specializes in flame-seared sushi.Photo courtesy of MYLK Collective
Desserts and cookies
Abby Jane Bakeshop Cookie Boxes
Through December 25, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd. Unit C
Abby Jane Bakeshop’s holiday cookie boxes include 20 cookies in five flavors, making an easy gift or dessert spread. This year, $5 from each $20 box sold will be donated to Good Work Austin. A limited number of boxes will be available daily in the shop through Christmas.
Launderette Cookie Boxes
Through December 23, 2115 Holly St.
Launderette’s popular holiday cookie boxes return with 36 assorted cookies and sweets for $88. This year’s mix includes treats like Orange Blossom Dark Chocolate Fudge, Chewy Gingersnaps, Rye Triple Chocolate Crinkles, Peppermint Swirl Shortbread, and Espresso Chocolate Thumbprints. Boxes are available by pre-order only, with pickup dates from now through December 23. Orders can be placed online or by phone at (512) 382-1599.
Launderette's colorful cookie boxes are back again this year. Photo courtesy of Launderette
Rockman Hanukkah and Christmas Cookie Boxes
Through December 24, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St., Ste. 200
Pastry chef Amanda Rockman is offering Hanukkah and Christmas pre-orders for seasonal baked goods. Hanukkah highlights include flourless chocolate torte, sesame challah, cookie boxes, and tahini Nutella babka. Christmas offerings include ginger raspberry tart, chocolate silk pie, sherry cake, Parker House rolls, and craquelin. Pickup windows vary by holiday, with pre-orders available online.
Lo-Fi Coffee House & Studio Cookie Tin
December 19-21, 109 A, Central Ave.
Just a short drive from Austin, Lo-Fi Coffee House & Studio in Elgin is offering cookie tins (yes, even more!) for the holidays. These tins include 20 cookies in varieties like ginger molasses, sugar cookies, orange Russian tea cakes, mint chip divinity, and double fudge cookies. Each tin is designed by local artist Stacy of Bean & Noodle and is meant to be reused long after the holidays.