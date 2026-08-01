Hot Headlines
Famous Austin distillery adds live music venue and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes new offerings from a famous distillery and the return (of sorts) of a classic Austin restaurant. Plus, why you may be spotting more wildlife in the city limits. Read on for our top stories, then visit this guide for more weekend fun.
1. Famous Austin distillery to open new live music and cocktail venue. Still Austin Whiskey Co. will debut the Still Austin Quarter in September of 2026. The new venue will combine four concepts: an atrium, a vinyl lounge, a live music room, and a private event space.
Get a taste of Shady Grove at A Little Shady. Kimberly Reeves
2. A Little Shady revives spirit and menu of Austin's beloved Shady Grove. Opening in Kyle on August 4, A Little Shady will serve up plenty of the Old Austin nostalgia that made the Barton Springs Road restaurant a local institution.
3. Austin wildlife pro says more animal sightings signal healthy ecosystem. Changing weather patterns in Central Texas are leading to sightings of otters in Lady Bird Lake and beavers in creeks that have never seen them before.
4. Fredericksburg Food and Wine Fest opens 2026 tickets for tastings and more. The Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival will return October 22-25, featuring a host of homegrown Hill Country restaurants, distilleries, wineries, and breweries.
5. San Francisco Italian eatery visits Austin for exclusive hotel residency. Che Fico, the San Francisco restaurant from David Nayfeld, has started a residency at Soho House on South Congress.