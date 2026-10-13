Festival Flags
14 funny and creative flags that flew over ACL Fest 2026
We're back again with the 2026 installment of ACL's best flags and fliers. Fans at ACL Fest use flags to show friends where they are in the crowd, take fun photos, and get smiles from other audience members and even make friends through a good joke. The height of the flag-carrying experience is getting it noticed by the camera crews and put up on the big screens.
Photographer Daniel Cavazos didn't want to let festival-goers down by not showing off their creative flags, so he worked the grounds for three muddy days during Weekend One to grab as many flags as he could. Here are our favorites.
These flags are a popular photo op each year.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
It wouldn't be a Friday night at ACL 2026 without a banger Charli XCX reference.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The Simpsons are unsurprisingly still relevant after 27 years, and Bart and this popular meme have found a home on college campuses across the nation.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Last year, these folks put my name underneath their "Aqui Pendejo" flag, but we never saw them. I got an email after the gallery ran with a photo showing the shoutout. This year, I made it a point to find our friends and include them once again. Sorry about last year, pendejos!Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Can't tell if these flag-flyers are both Texas Longhorns and Houston Texans fans, or if this is just a happy accident. Either way, we're on board.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Spiders during spooky season make perfect sense. Spiders at ACL Fest during spooky season? Works for us.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
One of our favorite flags this year was this global-love flyer. A simple yet poignant graphic.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Internet memes were a common theme this year. Did anyone even sell hot dogs at ACL Fest this year?Photo by Daniel Cavazos
This lit-up banana was a beacon for a handful of people during Charli XCX's set on Friday.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Patrick says Saturday's for the Girls!Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Would you know what to look for if someone said, "Meet me at the Gibby?"Photo by Daniel Cavazos
We saw this flag so much around the park that we started to wonder if they were taking their flag too literally.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
This Waffle House spin-off had us scratching our heads. Deep meaning or just a cheeky design?Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Friday's buzz was split between headliners Charli XCX and Skrillex. As expected, Skrillex fans loaded into the Miller Lite field early in the day to secure their spot for the DJ's 8:30 pm set.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
We loved seeing the group of festival-goers who had their pets up on the flags. Why leave them at home when you can have them at the fest in spirit?Photo by Daniel Cavazos