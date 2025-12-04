Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Break out your ugliest sweaters and charge your social batteries for these festive happenings going down across the city and beyond. Kick off the merry season at the Austin Trail of Lights’ Night Lights Preview Party or experience the return of longtime production The Nutcracker performed by Ballet Austin. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, December 4
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park presents Lindsey Stirling in concert
Violinist and entertainer Lindsey Stirling performs live at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. She will bring her signature style of dance, music, and aerial acrobatics to the stage as part of her annual holiday tour named after her 2022 album, Snow Waltz. For more information, go to Ticketmaster.
Friday, December 5
Austin Trail of Lights' Night Lights Preview Party
Kickoff the Austin Trail of Lights season at the 12th annual Preview Party. Guest can groove to live music performances from Datura and Suzanna Choffel, enjoy amusement park rides, sip on holiday beverages, and select from a variety of local food vendors all at Zilker Metropolitan Park. Premium admission tickets are available on Ticketbud.
DroneArt Show Austin
Technology and art come together for an illuminating experience at Circuit of the Americas. DroneArt Show features hundreds of drones choreographed to live classical music into imaginative shapes in the night sky. This production is suitable for all ages. Tickets for both shows are available on Fever.
Ballet Austin presents The Nutcracker
Ballet Austin’s 63rd annual presentation of The Nutcracker comes to life on The Long Center for the Performing Arts stage. Audiences will enjoy the timeless tale of main character Clara and her journey through a winter wonderland alongside other memorable characters like the Sugar Plum Fairy. The production will feature live accompaniment of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score by the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Performances are scheduled through December 23.
City of Georgetown presents 44th Annual Christmas Stroll
Venture to the nearby city of Georgetown for an easy stroll through the Historic downtown square in celebration of an annual holiday tradition. Highlights of this family-friendly event include live entertainment, shopping vendors, Whoville hairdos, face painting photo opportunities with Santa, and more. Christmas Stroll activities are scheduled through December 7. Admission is free and open to the public.
Austin Gay Men’s Chorus presents A Not-So Silent Night: Fierce, Fabulous, and Full of Light
Celebrate all things fabulously festive with the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus at First Baptist Church of Austin. A Not-So Silent Night: Fierce, Fabulous, and Full of Light is a four-performance concert that features a selection of reimagined carols, an appearance by Santa, and a heartwarming message of love and light. Arrive early to enjoy a pre-show happy hour with cocktails, mocktails, and light bites before showtime. Tickets are available now.
Saturday, December 6
Downtown Austin Alliance presents 31st Annual Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll
Downtown Austin Alliance, KUT News, and KUTX 98.9 invite guests to stroll Congress Avenue between 10th St. and 11th St. and sing along to the songs of the holiday season. Additional sing-along highlights include the annual tree lighting, live music, and local food and artisan vendors. Admission is free and open to the public.