Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Art parties, a top homes tour, and a boozy bourbon battle will keep you undoubtedly busy for the next few days. Explore a curated selection of local abodes during the AIA Austin Homes Tour, or party for a cause at the Contemporary Austin’s Art Dinner Afterparty. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Friday, October 25
KUTX presents Rock the Park Concert Series
The music continues in Mueller Lake Park as part of the KUTX 98.9 outdoor series. This month’s featured artists are Karate Dance Party and Superfónicos. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for the most comfortable listening experience. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Cathedral presents 5th Anniversary Día de Muertos-Inspired Gala
Celebrate el Día de los Muertos at The Cathedral with an evening of art, music, and Mexican tradition. Guests can enjoy stations featuring authentic food throughout the space, listen to special performances by mariachis and local musicians, and order cocktails from the open bar. Additional highlights include altars adorned with authentic flowers directly from México and the debut of a brand-new solo exhibit by Mónica Ceniceros. Get your tickets on Eventbrite.
The Blanton Museum of Art presents B Scene: Surrealism Soirée
Experience the Blanton Museum of Art after hours in celebration of surrealism and the museum's exhibition Long Live Surrealism! 1924 – Today. Tickets include access to a talk with Austin artist Conner O’Leary, dream interpretation, museum tours, live music by The Octopus Project, and more. Guests are encouraged to wear their most surrealist-inspired attire to pay homage to the party theme. Tickets are available now.
The Contemporary Austin presents Art Dinner Afterparty
Attend the first public Art Dinner Afterparty hosted by the Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria. They used to be invite-only, but now anyone can join. The evening will include interactive body painting sessions, palm and tarot readings, and live music by J'cuuzi and DJ SuperNova of Pangea Sound. Guests can also sip specialty cocktails and late-night treats while they explore the venue. Tickets are still available.
Saturday, October 26
38th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour
Wander inside some of the city’s most beautiful new builds and renovated homes designed by local, best-in-field architects during the 38th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour. This two-day, self-guided experience features a curated selection of nine homes around Austin designed by FAB Architecture, Restructure Studio, Pollen Architecture & Design, Point B Design Group, Hunt Architecture, and others. Tickets are available now.
Fierce Whiskers Distillery presents Bourbon Battle
A dozen of Austin’s best bartenders will compete in crafting cocktails made with Fierce Whiskers’ Texas Straight Bourbon at this boozy battle. Local bar representation includes heavy hitters such as Equipment Room, Nickel City, Il Brutto, Roosevelt Room, Stella San Jac, and more. Tickets include cocktail samples, full-sized featured cocktails for purchase, and their vote for the best bourbon drink. Get more details on Tock.
Post Malone in concert
Music star Post Malone performs live at Germania Insurance Amphitheater for two back-to-back nights. The “I Had Some Help” and “Sunflower” singer comes to Austin in support of his new album, F-1 Trillion. Tickets for the October 26 show are available now.