News You Can Eat
5 openings and a lavish Christmas bar cheer up Austin restaurant news
News is just flying by in the Austin food scene right now, so this week we've got five openings, two festivals, and a couple other deals and offerings to fill things out.
Openings and closings
This is a two-in-one: first Austin Eastciders Collaboratoryannounced it would be closing its last taproom at 979 Springdale Rd., Ste. 130. It is still producing ciders, but the taproom is already gone. However, that space was almost immediately publicly claimed by event venue Springdale Station owners and artists Moya and Colin McIntyre, who are spearheading a new concept called Stargazer. It covers lots of ground from cocktails and mocktails to coffee, to beers and cider on tap. It also pulls in some other local businesses: scoops from Lick Honest Ice Creams, grab-and-go items from Lucky Lime, tacos from Santo Patio, and fried chicken from Dipping Springs Tender Co. Pizza joint Bambino is already next door, and QR codes at Stargazer will make ordering easy. There's no opening date yet, but hours will be 7 am to 10 pm daily.
We let readers know in July that a lush cheese shop and cafe would be moving into Cherrywood this fall, and here it is right on time. Spread and Co., located at 2406 Manor Road, Suite B, opened quietly on October 15 and has been serving up beautiful charcuterie boards as well as fresh coffee, sandwiches to go, and fancy-but-classic American breakfast and lunch items. The concept isn't new — coming from Jefferson Square — but this will probably be many customers' first experience with the shop, since the new location is much easier to stumble upon. Hours are 7 am to 7 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 9 am to 3 pm Sundays.
Folks looking for some holiday cheer can find it in droves at the returning Christmas pop-upMiracle on 5th Street at The Eleanor, the smaller bar adjacent to the Roosevelt Room. Management really goes all-out with the decorations, covering the bar in lights, garlands, bows, and much more. The playful, themed drinks include the Snowball Old Fashioned with Jim Beam Rye Whiskey, gingerbread syrup, angostura and wormwood bitters, and orange oils; and the Christmapolitan with Grey Goose Vodka, St. Germain, elderflower liqueur, Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, and absinthe mist. They're served in playful glassware and tiki-esque mugs. Note that tickets (starting at $12.50) are required to enter, except during happy hour daily from 2-5 pm. The soft opening date is November 14.
It almost hurts the eyes.Photo courtesy of The Eleanor
ICYMI: We covered four restaurant openings and closings since last week, so I'll be brief. First, we broke the news that Mian & Bao, a Sichuan-Shanghai comfort food hybrid by a highly regarded San Antonio group had opened at The Triangle. Then there was Serenade, an absolutely beautiful brasserie serving classic French dishes, which is opening on 2nd Street on October 27. We also heard that Baby Acapulco — colloquially, Baby A's — had suddenly closed its Barton Springs location, leaving fans without Purple Margaritas after swimming. Finally, the people behind the upscale sports bar Cover 3 announced it would be starting a new bar and restaurant called Whiskey Ridge in Driftwood.
CultureMap also announced we're throwing a tailgate party at the end of fall, featuring tailgate-inspired bites by 11 local restaurants. Attendees at The Tailgate will try samples and vote for their favorite; plus, a bracket-style tournament before the event will reveal Austin's favorite chicken wings. More details are available here, and tickets are currently on sale at a discounted rate.
Other news and notes
A City Council meeting on Thursday was dominated by more than eight hours of testimony about a proposed police association agreement and budget increase (which eventually passed), so understandably folks may not have noticed that a property including the address of Cherrywood Coffee House is up for rezoning (see item 80). Whatever this will mean for the cafe — and for Austinites who seem split on whether or not it should be saved — the public hearing has been pushed to November 21, 2024.
Readers were very interested in the 40th anniversary celebration of Manuels, a Mexican restaurant in North Austin; it was one of the week's top stories. This is those readers' reminder that the deals are ending soon, on October 27 — namely, a special three-course menu for $40 per person. But if guests miss it, they'll have a few more days of drink specials and giveaways, some benefitting Farm Share Austin and the Hill Country Conservancy, which run through the end of the month.
There's something about an Italian brunch that Austinites go crazy for, and Poeta — voted 2024's Best New Restaurant by CultureMap readers — is feeding the obsession with a new brunch menu. Even better, it's available all day. It features dishes like roasted beet and farro with avocado, orange, almond, and dill; arancini (fried rice balls) with lamb confit, tomato butter, and poached eggs; and crespelle (crepes) with house ricotta, orange, and hazelnut caramel. The full menu is available at poetarestaurant.com.
Poeta's signature Wafflegato with maple gelato and espresso butter is on the all-day brunch menu.Photo by Jessia Attie Photographe
The combination music-and-food festival Hot Luck, headed by pitmaster Aaron Franklin, has sent foodies a save-the-date for Memorial Day weekend, May 22-25, 2024. For an idea of what this festival is like, check out our top moments from 2024. In short, the food portion includes a lot of tasting at sprawling events full of booths; and the music portion is organized as showcases at regular venues around town. What's amazing is the two halves of the festival have almost nothing to do with each other, except that the musicians and chefs end up hanging out. More information and early bird tickets are available at hotluckfest.com.