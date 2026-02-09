East Austin hang
Kebabalicious opens 2nd location at East Austin bar and record shop
One East Austin fixture is joining another as Kebabalicious opens its second location at Drinks Lounge & Records (2001 E Cesar Chavez St.). Visitors to the lightly whimsical dive bar will be able to enjoy Kebabalicious' signature blend of Mediterranean-Peruvian street food for dinner starting Thursday, February 19.
Kebabalicious opened in 2006, followed by Drinks Lounge in 2014. They are not owned by the same people, but the teams have been friendly for a long time.
"This isn't just a business move; it’s like a homecoming," said Kebabalicious co-owner Kristian Ulloa in a press. "We’ve known the Drinks Lounge crew for years. We share the same values—keeping East Austin authentic, welcoming, and delicious. Bringing our food into their space feels like the most natural evolution for both of us."
Kebabalicious brings its "full lineup," the release says, including beef and lamb kebabs, chicken kebabs, falafel wraps, and K-Fries with zatar spices, feta, spicy red sauce, and crushed red pepper. Drinks Lounge will handle the drinks, per usual.
"We’ve always wanted to offer our regulars a food experience that matches the vibe of our bar program," said Tim Lupa of Drinks Lounge. "Kebabalicious is an East Side institution. Having them under our roof just makes sense and a great addition to the neighborhood."
Starting hours for Kebabalicious will be 5-11 pm Thursdays through Sundays. Hours will be updated after the team gets more experience in the new location. The existing Kebabalicious at 1311 E. 7th St. will remain open.