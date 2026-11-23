Cattle Country Festival 2027
Hudson Westbrook, Cross Canadian Ragweed to play Cattle Country fest near Austin
Campers and country music-lovers can start playlisting for Cattle Country Festival in Gonzales — about 70 miles from Austin — from April 8-10. The newly announced 2027 lineup includes Cross Canadian Ragweed, who have reunited, plus Hudson Westbrook, Mark Chesnutt, and more.
Guests can expect more than 30 performances in Cattle Country's fourth year. The outdoorsy festival is held on a private ranch that spans 400 acres, 150 of which are shaded by pecan trees. The Guadalupe River runs through the property, where guests can fish, swim, and for the first time, float during the festival. Campers can set up tents, rent a glamping setup, or bring an RV.
The 2027 Cattle Country Festival Lineup includes:
- Cross Canadian Ragweed (headliner)
- Hudson Westbrook (headliner)
- Mark Chesnutt
- Kameron Marlowe
- Jackson Dean
- Emily Ann Roberts
- Larry Fleet
- Stoney LaRue
- The Wilder Blue
- The Droptines
- Jack Wharff Band
- Walker Montgomery
- Tyce Delk
- Kolton Moore & The Clever Few
- Silverada
- The Ransom Brothers
- Shelby Stone
- Slade Coulter
- Gunnar Latham
- Cole Barnhill
- Sterling Elza
- Julianna Rankin
- Lawson Knight
- Taylor Hunnicutt
- John Hollier & The Reverie
- Caleb Lee Hutchinson
- Haydon Wigington
- Brandi Behlen
- Tristan Roberson
- Jenna Paulette
- Brooke Baird
- Brayden Stewart
- Logan Jahnke
- More TBA
Food and beverages will be available for purchase on festival grounds. Vendors will be announced in early 2027, a press release says.
Tickets (starting at $99 for a single day and $239 for the weekend) are available now at cattlecountryfesttx.com. A Fast Pass add-on gets attendees into the festival early and into a dedicated line at all GA bars. VIP upgrades are also available, as are discounts for military, students, teachers, and first responders.