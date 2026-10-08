Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Don’t let boredom creep up on you as the veil continues to thin. Halloween entertainment, live music, and family-friendly fun to welcome the fall season. See some of the biggest stars at Austin City Limits Festival or settle in for vampire movies and beer at Meanwhile Brewing Co. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, October 8
Moody Center presents Kacey Musgraves in concert
Country music cool girl Kacey Musgraves returns to Austin for two back-to-back nights. Musgraves performs at Moody Center as part of her national tour. Fans can expect songs from her new album, Middle of Nowhere. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Meanwhile Brewing Co. presents Halloween Movie Nights: Twilight / Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Cozy up under the stars at Meanwhile Brewing Co. for movie screenings inspired by spooky season. As part of the seasonal series, this week’s feature films include Twilight and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission is free and open to the public.
Friday, October 9
Austin City Limits Music Festival
The second weekend of this year’s Austin City Limits Festival rages on with day one at Zilker Park. Weekend Two features headliners like Charli XCX, Kings of Leon, Chainsmokers, Lorde, Skrillex, and RÜFÜS DU SOL. Select single-day tickets and weekend passes are still available. Click here for highlights from Weekend One and here for a master list of recommendations.
Fatal Fear Haunted House
A popular and “pro-level” haunted house in Steiner Ranch is relocating its scare central to an new location. Guests can expect terrifying storylines, chilling effects, and frightening surprises around every corner of the new space. Choose between two scary attractions: Mortis Manor and Hillside Sanitorium. Fatal Fear Haunted House is open on select days through October 31.
Shopbop Austin Pop-Up
Get a head start on your fall wardrobe with Shopbop Austin at Hotel Magdalena. Pop-up highlights include exclusive merchandise, on-site customization, and the opportunity to browse new finds from brands like Mother, Faherty, and Simonmiller. The pop-up is open through October 13. Admission is free. Get more information on AllEvents.
Bass Concert Hall presents My Hero Academia in Concert
The music from world-famous anime My Hero Academia is brought to life at Bass Concert Hall. This special concert will feature iconic scenes from the anime’s eight seasons and Yuki Hayashi’s score accompanied by a 15-piece live band. Fans will be immersed in some of Deku and Class A’s most pivotal moments as part of this unique experience. A limited number of tickets are available.
Saturday, October 10
Austin Ghost Tours presents Austin's Haunted Mansions
Explore the dark corners of a local haunt, Chateau Bellevue. Guests will learn about the site’s storied past, traverse the property, and get an exclusive look into one of the most paranormally active areas in Austin, Bremond Block. Tickets are on sale. Tours will continue through October 29.