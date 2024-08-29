Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend
Live music is making some serious noise at various venues across the city and this roundup is proof. Catch concerts from America, Sexyy Red, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, August 29
Germania Insurance Amphitheater presents Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads in concert
Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads bring their co-headlining tour to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Both bands will perform tracks from their catalogs, including Slightly Stoopid’s most recent album, Everyday Life, Everyday People, and Dirty Heads’ most recent album, Midnight Control. Common Kings and The Elovaters will join the show as special guest performers. Visit Ticketmaster for more information.
Unchained.Art Contemporary Art presents Raeanne Schachter: Dames: Amplified opening reception
Canadian artist Raeanne Schachter unveils her first solo show in the United States at Unchained.Art. Schachter uses techniques including sculpture and painting to explore the concept and representation of women, and to encourage dialogue on gender and freedom. Event admission is free and open to the public. Following the reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 26.
Friday, August 30
Germania Insurance Amphitheater presents Thirty Seconds to Mars in concert
Los Angeles rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars performs live at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. The group, including brothers Jared Leto and Shannon Leto, comes to Austin to support their new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day. Get more concert information on Ticketmaster.
Cap City Comedy Club presents Zack Fox
Comedian, DJ, and, actor Zack Fox brings his stand-up talent to the Capitol City Comedy Club for a block of shows. Offstage, Fox has collaborated with musical artists including Thundercat, Kenny Beats, and Flying Lotus. He’s best known for his role as Tariq in the Emmy Award-winning comedy ABC show, Abbott Elementary. Performances are scheduled through September 1.
Saturday, August 31
Harry Ransom Center presents Visualizing the Environment: Ansel Adams and His Legacy
Some of the most iconic works from renowned photographer Ansel Adams are displayed at the Harry Ransom Center. Visitors can discover Ansel’s interpretation of environmental change and environmental destruction over time through his lens and his highly personal perspective. Visualizing the Environment will be on display through February 2, 2025. Exhibit admission is free and open to the public.
ACL Live and Outback presents America in concert
Grammy Award-winning rock band America brings their music to the Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live) as part of their 54th anniversary Ride On Tour 2024. Fans can expect the British-American group to perform various hits from their vast catalog, including the 1972 chart-topping song “A Horse With No Name.” Tickets are available now.
Sunday, September 1
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park presents Sexyy Red in concert
Rapper Sexxy Red takes the stage at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The St. Louis artist is a rising star in the music industry, with chart-topping hits including “SkeeYee” and “Get It Sexxy” in her discography. She comes to the Austin area to support her new mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust. Get more details on Ticketmaster.