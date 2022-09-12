North Austin shopping destination debuts 5 new tenants in food, fashion, and furniture

As Austin grows, it works to balance new, much-demanded chains with old community gathering places. Places like The Domain and its neighbor Domain Northside give those changes a place to let downtown breathe while making sure Austin stays up to speed.

Domain Northside recently added five businesses to its offerings, bringing food from Austin and beyond, fashion, and furniture shopping. The five new businesses — Curry Up Now, Joybird, Easy Tiger, Rothy's and Gorjana — all arrive independently, and all but the latter are open now.



“We are thrilled about the latest additions to our tenant mix,” said Northwood Retail senior marketing director Alison Goodman in a press release. “Domain Northside’s growth has brought a unique retail, dining and entertainment experience to the city of Austin and these new businesses further our mission to provide a lively and dynamic space for our guests.”

Curry Up Now, serves “Indian flavors and ingredients in an approachable way,” which some have described as Indian fusion — hard to argue when you’ve seen the burritos. It also creates bowls, tacos, “Sexy Fries and Naughty Naan”, along with the more authentic traditional dishes and street food it's known for. This is a great option for groups with varying diet restrictions, serving vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and Halal foods.

Joybird, a furniture company that commits to an updated mid-century modern style, emphasizes its online capabilities, but operates showrooms in a handful of lucky cities. This handcrafted furniture is simple but exciting for its engaging textures and bright, solid colors. The Domain Northside showroom is the second in Texas and the chain is still fairly small, with only five other locations.

Easy Tiger, a widely recognized Austin staple opened a new concept, Pretzel Bar, that’s exactly as described. This location is coffee counter-sized, with a handful of pretzel types to start with, dips, and charcuterie sides à la carte. Pretzel Bar is located in Lavaca Street Bar, providing drinks to complement the salty snack or sandwiches.

Rothy’s, a sustainable fashion company acclaimed for its innovation, recycles plastic bottles into shoes, bags and accessories. Eco fashion, while useful, can often look one-note, but Rothy’s diverse selection could fool anyone. The company counts “125 million single-use plastic bottles and 400,000 pounds of ocean-bound marine plastic” repurposed into its products so far.

Gorjana, a jewelry company also located on South Congress (and in Houston, among other non-Texan cities), is the only new tenant yet to open. This fall the Laguna Beach-based brand sells affordable pieces with dainty and simple designs in both plated and solid gold. It continues expanding into diamonds and other gemstones, and offers customizations for layering, adding charms, and onsite engraving.

Domain Northside contains local brands as well as some of the country’s biggest, such as Apple and AT&T. Austinites are likely to stop by for errands and stay for the many dining options, or simply to find something to do with friends on a free evening. For a full list of Domain Northside tenants, visit domainnorthside.com.