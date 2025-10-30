Carnival O' Pizza Returns
Austin's Home Slice brings back big carnival for 20th anniversary
There are few things more nostalgic than a carnival on a crisp fall day — except, perhaps, a gooey, warm slice of pizza. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Austin's beloved Home Slice Pizza is smooshing these two things together, presenting their "Carnival O' Pizza" on Saturday, November 15.
This day-long event will take place at Home Slice's South Congress location (1415 S. Congress Ave.), sprawling out over the entire parking area with carnival-like games, attractions, concessions, contests, and of course, lots of pizza. Carnival O' Pizza used to be a regular event at Home Slice, but has been on hiatus since 2016. For their 20th year, the business had to bring it back.
Home Slice Pizza opened in 2005 in the same spot on South Congress; More Home Slice Pizza, the takeout hub, expanded the business across the parking lot in 2010. In 2018, Home Slice finally moved into North Austin with a second dine-in location, and it even ventured into Houston in 2022. All the while, the team has been visiting New York to stay up-to-date on the culture that inspired Home Slice.
Even though there weren't any openings, this year has been eventful for the business: it added vegan cheese to its menu after years of searching for the right option; it has continued inspiring Austinites to vote by offering up free slices for "I Voted" stickers; and just last week, More Home Slice shut down due to a small fire but recovered quickly.
It's safe to say that as the 20th anniversary celebration comes up, Home Slice is ready to blow off some steam.
Travis County Judge Andy Brown will kick off the day's festivities by proclaiming the day Home Slice Pizza Day, followed by a community rendition of "Happy Birthday" with the pizzeria's founders and partners. This may seem a bit over-the-top for a pizza joint, but Home Slice has actually done a lot to help out the Austin community over the years.
The Carnival O' Pizza, for one, benefits Foundation Communities. Home Slice is also a proud LGTBQ+ ally and has hiring practices that reflect that, and recently, the company donated $1 from every slice sold to The Community Foundation of Central Texas for flood relief.
To celebrate all that Home Slice has done for Austin — and that Austin has done for Home Slice — festivities will include family-friendly carnival games, a dunk tank, balloon artists, and more. Home Slice's full menu will be available from 11 am to midnight, but there will also be other fun concessions benefiting Foundation Communities. Those will include beer, wine, iced tea, water, cotton candy, and Rice Krispie treats.
From a press release, here are more details on some fan-favorite contests from years past that are making a comeback. Competitors can register here.
- Box-Folding Competition (open to the public)
- Sign-ups from 12:40–1 pm, competition at 1 pm on the day of the carnival.
- H.O.E.S. (Hands-On Eggplant Sub) holding competition at 1:40 pm
- Entry now open and closes on October 31. Participants will be notified on November 7.
- Participants must check in by 1 pm on the day of the carnival.
- Contestants are asked to raise at least $30, all of which will be donated to Foundation Communities.
- Pizza-Eating Competition at 5 pm
- Entry now open and closes on October 31. Participants will be notified on November 7.
- Participants must check in by 3 pm on the day of the carnival.
- Contestants are asked for a $50 entrance fee, donated to Foundation Communities.
- Invitation-Only Dough Tossing Events from local pizzerias
- Includes speed, stretching, and freestyle tossing (“doughboating”).
- Celebrity judges will include representatives from Sammataro, Via 313, and Korshak Bagels.