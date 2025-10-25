Hot Headlines
H-E-B opens first store in growing Austin suburb and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the includes an H-E-B grand opening and bubbly new wine tours. Plus, a popular biscuit shop opens on South Lamar and a Rainey Street pizza window debuts. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan the rest of your weekend.
1. Austin suburb Manor gets its first-ever H-E-B — and it's a big one. Texas grocer H-E-B began serving a new city with the opening of its first-ever store in Manor on October 22.
2. Tours bubble up at new sparkling wine facility in the Hill Country. A new wine experience is bubbling up at Invention Vineyards in Fredericksburg. The winery has announced a new series of tours in a new production facility for sparkling wines.
3. Bird Bird Biscuit opens South Lamar shop, joins Loro's new block party. One of Austin's most popular chicken sandwiches is now available on South Lamar Boulevard's burgeoning restaurant row.
Get your Bird Bird Biscuit fix on South Lamar. Photo courtesy of Bird Bird Biscuit
4. New pizza window slings thin-crust pies from Rainey Street sports bar. Side Piece Pies' pizza window is now open at Rainey Street sports bar Victory Lap.
5. Austin housing market shows stability with jump in sales, lower prices. A new report says September boasted the metro's highest growth in closed home sales this year.