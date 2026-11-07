Hot Headlines
New mixed-use project coming to I-35 corridor and more top Austin stories
Editor's note: In the top Austin news of the week, construction commences on a major Kyle development and a beloved Austin brewery looks for new owners. Plus, Austin once again ranks as the No. 1 city for veterans. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend right here.
1. Construction begins on retail center between Austin and San Antonio. A large new mixed-use development is adding interest to the I-35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio. Called Kyle Park, the development spans 101 acres with retail, hotel, and multi-family uses.
2. Texas Monthly’s new restaurant guide recommends 127 Austin-area spots. Texas Monthly is ditching its revered Dining Guide and replacing it with the Texas Grand — an honor roll of the “thousand-ish” best restaurants in the state, including 127 in Austin and its suburbs.
3. Austin leads nation as No. 1 best city for veterans to live in 2026. Austin was once again declared No. 1 best place in the U.S. for veterans to live in 2026, continuing the city's long-running streak leading the nation in livability for former service members.
4. Austin's Jester King draws inquiries after post about selling brewery. A popular Austin brewery's search for a new investor is getting quite the response. Just two business days after announcing the opportunity on Instagram, Jester King Brewery had heard from dozens of prospective buyers.
Last call for Kalimotxo. Photo by Mars Tello
5. Lauded Spanish bar to close as Emmer & Rye group leaves Austin hotel. Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, one of Austin's leading restaurant groups, has announced that as of November 9 it will cease to manage Kalimotxo and Lefty's Day and Night at Sixth Street hotel Arrive Austin.