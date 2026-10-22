Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Basketball, Broadway, and back-to-back racing competitions are on our radar for the next few days. Experience the excitement of Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix Weekend at COTA or catch the San Antonio Spurs playing against the Houston Rocks right here in the capitol city. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, October 22
Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix Weekend
World-class racing speeds into the Circuit of the Americas. Formula 1 weekend highlights include elite racing competitions, amusement rides, food vendors, and live music performances each night. This year’s headlining performers include Post Malone, Maroon 5, and Swedish DJ Alesso. Programming continues through October 25. Daily tickets and passes are available now.
Broadway in Austin presents Waitress
The story of a hopeful waitress with a penchant for pie-making and a dream comes to the Bass Concert Hall stage. This Broadway musical production features original music and lyrics by Grammy-winning artists Sara Bareilles. Fans can journey with Jenna as she takes a chance on herself by entering a baking competition with life-changing possibilities. Shows are scheduled through October 23.
Friday, October 23
San Antonio Spurs present I-35 Series
NBA talent dribbles into to Austin for a special competition series at Moody Center. The San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets in a pre-season game. Fans can get a first glimpse of this year’s Spurs team and their hooping skills as they play against one of their Texas team rivals. The series will continue in February with games against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets. Select tickets are available from Ticketmaster.
Saturday, October 24
40th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour
Peek inside some of the city’s most beautiful new builds and renovated homes designed by local, best-in-field architects during the 40th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour. This two-day, self-guided experience features a curated selection of homes around Austin designed by DK Studio, Webber + Studio, Murray Legge Architecture, and others. Tickets are available now.
Moonflower Multicultural Heritage Festival
The many cultures of Austin come together for a celebration of heritage and tradition at the George Washington Carver Museum. Festival highlights include African drumming and dance, martial arts demonstrations, lacquer fan makings, Chinese-style street food, lion dane, and more hands-on activities for all ages. Tickets vary by event. Get more event details on Luma.
Sunday, October 25
Jo’s 9th Annual Ugly Dog Contest
Bring your not-so-conventionally-cute pup friend to Jo’s Coffee on Red River for the return of their Ugly Dog Contest. Humans and their pup can enter to win the title and will receive a contestant swag bag with admission. Guests will vote on their favorite quirky canine in three contests: Ugly Dog, Best Costume, and Best in Show. Proceeds from the event benefit Emancipet. Visit the event website to enter and learn more.
Moody Center presents The Smashing Pumpkins in concert
Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins play live at Moody Center. The group makes a stop in Austin as party of their The Rats In A Cage Tour. Fans can expect two distinct sets, with the first one celebrating the 30th anniversary of their popular 1995 album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, and the second one featuring hits, deep cuts, and fan-favorite songs from their expansive discography. Snag your spot on Ticketmaster.