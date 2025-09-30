The Tailgate
Austin picks a top taco and tackles sporty snacks at The Tailgate 2025
Some Austinites now have new favorite tailgating grub — not that their college buddies weren't already holding it down. The best sporty snacks in town were showcased at The Tailgate on September 25 at Distribution Hall.
CultureMap's annual fall sports bash featured tailgate-inspired cuisine from more than 15 local restaurants, premium cocktails, a meet-and-greet with Longhorn legend and NFL pro Brian Orakpo, a sports memorabilia auction, and the best taco in town, revealed.
The event welcomed 450 fans and foodies to sample restaurants' dishes at various booths around the hall. (Check out the complete list of participants here.) Some were neat and easy to eat with a fork, like the cacio pepe mac and cheese from Asti Trattoria, which elevated a comfort food staple while preserving the fun and gooey cheese. Other finger foods turned eating into a sport, like the pork belly tostadas from Store House Market & Eatery, which were topped with a habanero salsa.
Asti Trattoria brought the MVP energy in the form of a carved-out cheese wheel to mix pasta in.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
There were lots of twists on the classics, like sandwiches by Antone's Famous Po' Boys, Local Foods, Thunder Chief, and the new Vietnamese fast-casual restaurant on the University of Texas at Austin campus, Limegreen; plus jagerwurst with chow chow and pickled mustard on a brioche from The Kitchen, nduja buffalo chicken arancini with blue cheese from Casa Bianca, and lollipop chicken wings from Tommy Want Wingy.
Even with all that delicious food, there could only be one crowd favorite. Fans were encouraged to vote for the best bite throughout the night, and before things wrapped up, Verbena Food & Drink took the title for its crispy whole chicken wings with a sweet and spicy glaze. (A tip from the kitchen: They used peach to cut through the sweetness with a bit of acid.)
People got their hands messy snacking on these crispy wings, and it was worth it. They won the 2025 Best Tailgate Dish award.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
CultureMap readers also participated in the Top Taco Tournament leading up to the event, voting for their favorite tacos around town. The bracket-style competition started with 16 contenders and was whittled down to just two: Nixta Taqueria and Discada. Tailgate guests got to watch live as the Discada team found out they clinched the trophy...or the engraved cutting board.
As we wrote in the tournament, "Named for a meaty Northern Mexican dish and the pan it’s made in, Discada specifically targets the flavors of Mexico City on its menu. This trailer specializes in little taquitos with big taste, and pairing them with an elote cup is a must."
Discada has the best tacos in Austin, according to our readers.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
Taking a break in the feasting, VIP guests visited Brian Orakpo to shake his hand and take pictures. Orakpo played as an All-American linebacker for the Longhorns from 2004-2008, and was with them when they finished 10th in the nation at defense and won their fourth national championship in 2005. In 2008 he was Big 12 Player of the Year, and then he was drafted 13th overall by the Washington Commanders the next season, playing 10 total seasons with them and the Tennessee Titans.
Longhorns fans wore burnt orange to meet Brian Orakpo. austin.culturemap.com
Attendees also browsed a silent auction with sports memorabilia such as signed jerseys, cool action shots, and more.
Guests had the chance to check out game-day looks from sponsor Mizzen + Main, try their luck at Donk Toss, race a Yuengling cooler truck for prizes, and create their own custom trading cards courtesy of sponsor NXT LVL Events.
An open bar kept the party going, supported by sponsors FLIGHT by Yuengling and Patrón Tequila . Arizona-based Postino Wine Café, which opened its second Austin location in August, also brought three wines to sample.
That's all for this season, but we hope Austin tailgaters keep training for next year by visiting local restaurants who are in it for the love of the game.
The Tailgate was brought to you by FLIGHT by Yuengling, Mizzen+Main, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, Patron, and NXT LVL Events.