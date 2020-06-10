Premium bus operator hits the road again with return of Austin routes

Vonlane buses are revving their engines again. After weeks without service due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dallas-based luxury bus operator will restart all routes serving Texas on July 1.

In a June 9 message to customers, Vonlane said daily departures resuming July 1 would include:

Austin-Houston

Austin-Fort Worth

Austin-Dallas

Dallas-Houston

Dallas-Oklahoma City

Fort Worth-Houston

San Antonio-Houston

Coming soon are routes to Nashville and Atlanta, with details to be announced, the company says.

As the coronavirus started to cripple travel in March, Vonlane temporarily eliminated four routes serving Texas. “While we are significantly impacted by the circumstances of the day,” Vonlane founder and CEO Alex Danza said then. “Our goal is to be a solution for your urgent personal travel.”

But by April 15, when most of Texas was sheltering in place, Vonlane suspended operations due to lack of demand. Limited routes between Dallas, Austin, and Houston resumed May 29.

Like many businesses, Vonlane also pivoted its operation in new directions during the shutdown.

On Memorial Day, the company announced it was expanding its services to include out-of-state charters. It now offers bespoke charter service to popular destinations across the continental U.S. like Colorado, Florida, and New Orleans, as an alternative to flying.

Passengers who book a private charter have access to up to 22 seats, can leave from a specific departure point of their choice, and travel to any destination, the company says.

Vonlane also rolled out a parcel shipping service in Texas. “Need to get something to a loved one, friend, or business associate in Austin, Dallas, or Houston today?” Danza said in the announcement. “Send it aboard the next Vonlane departure for a flat fee.” More details on the service are outlined here.

In putting its luxury buses back on the road, Vonlane is adopting a number of measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as limiting the passenger count to 13 by blocking all aisle seats through June 30; requiring passengers and employees to wear face coverings; and checking passengers’ temperatures before boarding.

“As one of our core values, the safety of our passengers, crew, and fellow over-the-road travelers is our top priority,” Danza said in a May 26 release announcing the charters. “In light of the current coronavirus situation, Vonlane is maximizing our efforts to make sure the Vonlane experience is as responsible, safe, and comfortable as our passengers have come to expect.”

Vonlane launched its high-end bus service in 2014 with the Dallas-to-Austin route. Each bus, which holds fewer than two dozen passengers, features amenities like WiFi, satellite TV and radio, and leather seats.

Reservations can be booked online, and may be canceled and fully refunded up to 24 hours before departure.

---

John Egan contributed to this story.